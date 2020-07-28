National aluminum shortage might affect your favorite local brewery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In 2020, the United States has had supply chain issues with toilet paper, meats and coins.

Now, you can add aluminum cans to the list.

“There has been unprecedented demand for cans and our industry is working 24/7 to meet the demand,” said Robert Budway, president of the Can Manufacturers Institute in an interview with WHNT.

Brewers all over the country are faced with an aluminum shortage, forcing makers to temporarily scrap their less popular varieties.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic forced bars and breweries to close their doors, it wasn’t long before many Birmingham area businesses offered curbside beer, often by the six pack or case.

A sign for curbside beer pickup outside of Ghost Train Brewing Company in Downtown Birmingham.

It’s likely because of that sudden demand for canned beer that brewers nationwide are facing a new challenge: a break in the aluminum supply chain.

Part of the can assembly line at Good People Brewing Company in Downtown Birmingham.

“Product lines will have to be prioritized,” Good People Brewing Company owner Michael Sellers said. “It affects your forecasting, everything goes off sales forecasting. As far as how we manage our inventory, our raw materials, our aluminum, our staffing.”

Sellers said they’re likely to save their cans for their more popular beers. He also said their suppliers are limited on the number of cans they can send to each brewer.

“We might need to ‘out-of-stock’ products because obviously, we can’t get cans,” he said. “And this is a nationwide problem, not just us.”

In the meantime, Sellers is confident Good People will continue serving cold ones to the city of Birmingham.

LATEST POSTS