Nate Harrington, Hillary Simon sign off from the CBS 42 Morning News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After years of covering Birmingham and central Alabama, meteorologist Nate Harrington and reporter Hillary Simon signed off from the CBS 42 Morning News for the last time Friday morning.

“It is a bittersweet day at CBS 42, losing two of our family members this morning on the morning show team,” anchor Jack Royer said as he closed out the CBS 42 Morning News Friday. “Nate Harrington and Hillary Simon, both leaving CBS 42 for new challenges and we sure do wish you both well.”

Harrington, who has been a meteorologist on the morning show for over five years, will be taking a job in Raleigh, North Carolina as the meteorologist at Spectrum News 1. Simon, who has been at the station for three years, will be taking a job in Chicago.

Traffic reporter Michelle Logan pointed to how the morning show team had been like a family to her. In fact, she said it was Simon who helped pick out her first apartment and that Harrington had been a good friend to her

“I couldn’t thank you enough for being so good to us here,” Logan said.

Admittedly “not very good at goodbyes,” Harrington said he appreciated everyone’s kind words.

“This business is very small,” Harrington said. “You meet a lot of really good people and you keep friends for a very long time just because of the nature of this business. For five and a half years, I’ve called Birmingham home and my family has to. It’s going to be tough obviously to say goodbye, but I appreciate everyone’s kindness and generosity and patience with me over the last five and a half years. It really has been a very special time in mine and my family’s life.”

Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann wished Harrington well in a taped message that aired on the morning show.

“It’s hard to imagine that almost six years ago, we started just a few weeks apart,” Gann said. “We’ve shared in professional successes at CBS 42. We’ve shared in personal successes together, we’ve expanded our family and I’m glad that I not only have gotten to call you a colleague, but also a friend. So best of luck to you and your family and your next chapter. You’re going to leave big shoes to fill here at CBS 42 and you’re going to be really missed in central Alabama, but I know that you have great things ahead and we wish you well in your journey ahead.”

Simon said that during her three years at CBS 42, she has loved everything about Alabama and the Birmingham area, adding that her mother, an alumnae of the University of Alabama, was excited when she first moved to the area.

“Everybody at CBS 42 has been a family,” Simon said. “It’s been a whirlwind adventure and it’s definitely made a huge impact, especially on my journalism career.”

Royer recalled that on Simon’s first day, he and she covered Roy Moore’s Alabama Senate campaign.

“We are thankful for everything you have brought to this place and we wish you well,” Royer said.