BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Beth Holloway has issued a statement following the indictment of a man who is a prime suspect in the unsolved disappearance of her daughter Natalee after 18 years.

Peru’s government issued an executive order Wednesday allowing the temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to the United States as the prime suspect in Natalee’s disappearance in Aruba in May 2005, according to Holloway’s family.

The Associated Press reported that van der Sloot will be prosecuted for alleged extortion and wire fraud charges in the Holloway case. He is currently serving 28 years in prison in Peru in the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010.

In her statement to CBS 42, Beth Holloway thanks multiple agencies who worked to get van der Sloot extradited.

“I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years,” Beth stated. “Together, we are finally getting justice for Nataleee.”

Read the full statement from Beth Holloway below: