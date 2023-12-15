REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — The NAACP demanded action during a news conference Thursday after video of a Reform police officer using a stun gun against a handcuffed man went viral earlier this month.

The video shows a white officer, Dana Elmore, ordering a Black man, Micah Washington, who is on the ground and handcuffed to stand up. She then orders the Washington to lean on the front of a vehicle. After ordering him to stay still, she holds a stun gun to the man’s back and pulls what appears to be gun out of his waistband, before shouting, “Oh yeah!” and shocks the man.

In the video, Washington is heard shouting “Oh my God!” in pain while he is shocked and the officer tells him to be quiet while using profane language. As Washington cries in pain, the officer asks him “you want it again?” to which you can hear him reply “no, ma’am.” She then tells him to be quiet using profane language again.

Attorney Leroy Maxwell said he is planning to file a $20 million lawsuit against Reform Police on behalf of Washington on claims Elmore used excessive force during the arrest.

“I hate that this happened to my nephew but at the same time it needed to be out in the open. Because he’s not the first and if it wasn’t caught on video he wouldn’t be the last,” said Cassundra Pope.

Reform Mayor Melody Davis and Police Chief Richard Black did not want to comment on the case or the pending lawsuit.

However, Davis and Black released the following statement shortly after video of the arrest went viral: “The Reform Police Department is aware of a video circulating involving a citizen’s arrest on December 2, 2023. The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest.”

Court records show Washington was initially charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations. However, the charge of trafficking fentanyl was dropped by state prosecutors after drug tests showed the substance was not, in fact, fentanyl.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the situation.