N.C. animal shelter looking for home for ‘World’s Worst Cat’

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (CNN) — An animal shelter in North Carolina is asking for anyone interested in adopting a pet to consider adopting Perdita, the “World’s Worst Cat.”

A Facebook post from the Mitchell County Animal Rescue stated that they thought Perdita was sick, but it turns out “she’s just a jerk.”

The feline is described as liking jump scares, lurking and being the queen of the house. All pretty standard cat traits. But Perdita doesn’t like other cats, dogs or even children, so she will have to be a solo cat.

The post has garnered lots of attention and has even gotten the shelter a couple of hundred dollars in donations.

