Music in the Parks event held at Railroad Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, the return of the Safe Summer Series got underway at railroad park. The summer events are aimed at helping Birmingham’s economy get back up on its feet after dealing with the pandemic shutdown.

The free event had live music from local artists, food truck, and games for community members in the city of Birmingham to enjoy.

The overall goal of the event is to bring the community together. While also providing the community with information about the COVID-19 vaccines through the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.

“Birmingham, we need you to get vaccinated in order for this city to get back to normal, it is super important, please talk to your health care provider they will tell you why you need to get it to keep all of us safe and to get this city back to normal,” said Darrell O’ Quinn, City Council Member City of Birmingham District 5.

Saturday’s event was the 10th Summer Series event this year.