BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Music and movie lovers took over downtown Birmingham during the weekend for the Sidewalk Film Festival and Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival.

This is Blake Hendrix and Alex Perkins first time attending the Sidewalk Film Festival. They said they enjoyed this year’s festival.

“We’ve heard people flying out, and I would’ve flown out because this is my first time,” Perkins said. “But I can’t wait to be back. I love it.”

“The past couple of days, just been hoping from theater to theater,” Hendrix said. “It’s been really great. Love meeting some real filmmakers. It’s a lot of fun.”

A block over, people enjoyed music and vendors at this year’s Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Attendee Erika Kellom said the festival felt like a backyard party.

“Festivals like this is amazing because it allows people to fellowship and mingle in a safe environment, enjoy some good music, young people, older people,” Kellom said. “It’s just amazing to see people come together. Music always brings people together.”

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival Director Carla Youngblood said the festival was an opportunity to give back to the people of Birmingham.

“Some people can’t afford to go see some of these acts if they came to town,” Youngblood said. “But when we bring them to the City of Birmingham down on the Historic Fourth Avenue Business District, they can come for free, and it makes all the difference in the world.”