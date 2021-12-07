Murder trial of Randy Britford underway in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The first day of testimony got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of Randy Britford. The man is accused of shooting his wife and her boyfriend in the Fosters community in April 2018. Police said two young children were at the home when shots were fired.

Britford is charged with murder; Maggie Smith said she wants the alleged killer punished. Her son Jacquire Douglas was shot and killed.

“It was so brutal and senseless killing for nothing,” she said. “And it’s so hard and I have to struggle with it every day and it is just so painful. I want justice and I need justice now so I can move on and put things together and it hurts me so bad.”

The district attorney said the shooting happened at a home on Oak Arbor Way. Police told CBS 42 Randy Britford showed up at the home to confront his wife and her boyfriend and shot the couple, killing Douglas. The female victim survived. Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb says his office will not stand for this kind of gun violence.

“We are utilizing the tools we have to maximize the safety of our community. And we’ve got people out here hurting people so we are going to do our best to lock them up for as long as we possibly can.”

The murder trial is expected to be finished sometime Thursday or Friday; the DA plans to call ten witnesses to testify.