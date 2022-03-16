TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — 19-year-old Tyrese Bell made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He faces murder charges for shooting and killing a 2-year-old Ashton Jones and 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. on Sunday.

CBS 42 has also learned Bell is a repeat offender who has served time in jail, something Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb says is troubling.

“It’s frustrating and all violent offenders bother me the fact that we have people routinely going to prison for short periods of time and then coming back out and hurting people and endangering people is a frustration that everybody in our office feels for sure.”

According to court documents Bell admitted to driving the car Sunday afternoon in the drive-by shooting and a juvenile suspect was in the back seat opened fired shooting a rifle killing the child and 25-year-old Winston. Hays Webb says something needs to be done.

“This is the reason we are so tough on people when they are committing crimes and a gun is present because we want to send a message and we don’t anyone committing any crimes and we sure don’t want you to commit a crime when a gun is present. And we don’t want to wait until after someone’s been shot or killed or hurt before we say this is not going to happen here in Tuscaloosa county.”

Court documents also show that Bell was involved in another shooting and plead guilty to the crime in 2021. He fired a gun from his car and shot into another car and into an apartment building. After a brief jail stay, he was later given probation.

“We want children to be able to lay in bed at night and read their books without being in danger of being shot inside their home. Kids should be able to ride a bicycle in the street without getting shot.”

Wednesday morning Judge Jannik told the court Tyrese Bells bond would not be lowered and will stay set at three million dollars.