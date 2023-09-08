CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A conversation regarding domestic violence has been sparked following the aftermath of a murder-suicide involving a couple who were Alabama sheriff’s office employees.

The Orange Beach Police Department says Alexis “Lexi” White and Kenneth Booth Jr. were found dead inside a Seaside Beach and Racquet Condominium unit early Thursday morning.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, he located two persons who suffered from gunshot wounds,” Orange Beach Police Chief Steve Brown said. “It’s our understanding that they were in a relationship, but this case is still under investigation.”

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office stated that Booth Jr., a sheriff’s deputy with the department, shot and killed White after an argument. Booth then killed himself.

Both OBPD and the CCSO have not confirmed if this incident is a domestic dispute. However, OBPD officials say they are investigating all possibilities.

Leah Heathcoat with the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence said incidents like this unfortunately aren’t unfamiliar.

“I was heartbroken when we all heard about it,” Heathcoat said. “But it never hurts less. I get emotional just thinking about it right now.”

Heathcoat said ACADV works alongside victims and their families to offer resources to those experiencing or affected by any form of abuse before it’s too late.

“It’s a conversation that doesn’t need to be taboo because it impacts every aspect of our lives. We have shelter programs, we provide emergency shelter, longer-term shelter, housing, counseling. We help with just about anything.” said Heathcoat.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry asks that everyone pray for the families affected.