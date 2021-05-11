Murder investigation underway Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Haversham Circle in Center Point Tuesday afternoon.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to the location earlier Tuesday on reports that a man had come to the apartment complex and threatened and assaulted a female resident. That suspect had fled by the time authorities arrived.

JCSO says they were searching for the man when they got a call that the suspect had returned to the apartment complex and was then shot by another male. The shooter then fled the scene before deputies arrived at the complex. The man who was shot was later pronounced dead.

Deputies were able to identify the suspected shooters and, with the help of the Birmingham Police Department, take him into custody. He is currently being interviewed by authorities.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.