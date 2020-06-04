Mural of George Floyd defaced in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mural of George Floyd that recently was painted along the side of a salon in downtown Birmingham has been defaced.
Early Thursday morning, a mural of the man killed by police in Minnesota last week was painted over with a black X over his face in front of Wheelhouse Salon. The salon was one of several businesses that were damaged during a protest that happened downtown Sunday.
Later that afternoon, work was already being done to restore the mural.
Over the last few days, several businesses that were damaged during the protest have taken the opportunity to bring beauty to the area with their own murals painted over plywood boards that cover broken windows
There is no information on who vandalized the mural.
