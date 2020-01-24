Munford residents come together for prayer vigil in wake of triple homicide

MUNFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Munford came together to mourn at Munford Baptist Church Thursday night. Throughout the vigil, the community leaned on each other for support, while three pastors from Munford spoke about hope and healing.

Pastor John Harris recited scriptures from John 8:12 when Jesus was claiming that He is the exclusive source of spiritual light.

One family member, Jennifer Harrison, struggled against tears to ask the community to pray.

Landon Hudson Durham, 16, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his mother Holli Christina Durham, 36, and twin brothers, Branson and Baron Durham, both 13. Authorities say the teen stabbed his mother and brothers to death, then went to school the next day.

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens announced that Landon Durham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the case.



Durham is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Jan. 24t at 3 p.m.

