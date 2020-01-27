Breaking News
Multiple people dead, 7 missing after fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Authorities told WHNT News 19 B-Dock was destroyed.

Scottsboro Fire said multiple people were killed, with seven missing as of 6 a.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital in stable condition as well. 35 boats were destroyed.

17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.

A viewer sent pictures to WHNT News 19 Monday morning showing the dock ablaze.

  • Authorities responded to a fire Monday morning at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

