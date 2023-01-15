SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastating aftermath of Thursdays deadly severe weather leaves Selma in ruin, but several organizations are now partnering with community members to make their first steps towards recovery.

The tornado that plowed through Selma left much of the city in shambles. Structures and homes are collapsed, trees are snapped in half, and debris fills the streets, but that hasn’t stopped the community from joining forces with various organizations to help fellow residents that need it most.

Local pastor Timothy Mathis says Selma’s physical state looks helpless days after the tornado ripped through.

“You drive through certain parts of the path, and you just go, it’s all wrecked,” said Mathis, pastor of Westwood Baptist Church. “There’s nothing left. What do you even do?”

That’s why Pastor Mathis says they are grateful for help from professional organizations like Samaritan’s Purse. They help clean up damaged trees and homes

“Many of them don’t know where to turn,” said Leroy Wentz, the organization’s Program Manager. “They don’t know what to do and that’s where we come in. This is what we do. We respond to help them make that first step back to some normalcy.”

Pastor Mathis praises the unity he’s seen amongst locals, helping provide immediate needs like food.

“Driving through town the past couple of days it’s like ‘Oh there’s a food truck. There’s people with free food. There’s people cooking,’” said Mathis.

The House of Praise church is one of several local groups providing food and clothing to anyone who needs them

“This is a time for us to bridge together and grow because there’s been so much division and negative animosity,” Tina Thomas, Pastor of the House of Praise. “It shows that our city can come together to bridge the gap to work together for us to try to build forward and move forward in the community.”

Residents who have lost homes, like Tchalla West’s family, say they are thankful for everyone’s efforts and have faith their community will recover

“It means a lot,” said West. “It shows that in a time of need that people know what to do and come together and help out and do we can to make sure everybody is safe.”

Earlier today, president Biden approved federal aid for the areas affected by Thursday’s severe weather, including Dallas and Autauga counties.