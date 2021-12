HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Hoover Monday afternoon.

Several units at the Lory of Hoover apartments were damaged in the fire. The complex is located in the 2100 block of Emeral Pointe Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire crews from Vestavia, Hoover and Rocky Ridge assisted in putting out the flames.

