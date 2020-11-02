Multiple Alabama schools cancel classes over power outages

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — More than a half-dozen Alabama school systems canceled classes Monday because of lingering power outages and damage caused by Hurricane Zeta last week.

In central Alabama, Chilton County’s school system announced half its 14 schools still lack power five days after Zeta hit southern Louisiana and blasted through Alabama and much of the Southeast. Talladega County schools closed for the day widespread damage and hazardous roads. News outlets report at least six other county school system called off classes because of power outages or damage left by Zeta.

A utility-tracking website shows Louisiana and Alabama each still has more than 60,000 power outages.

