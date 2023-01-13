SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies across the state are working to bring relief to the many Alabamians who were impacted by Thursday’s deadly storms and tornados.

The aftermath in Selma is devastating with some rescue crews calling the damage the worst they’ve ever seen. They say it will be a long road to recovery.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is probably the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Jim Dennis, a member of the Childersburg Rescue Squad.

The Childersburg Rescue Squad is one of many relief teams helping Selma recover. Dennis compares the city’s current state to a war zone.

“I mean it looks like someone dropped a big bomb in this area and just flattened it,” said Dennis. “Almost like the hand of God just took his hand and flattened it and smacked it. And it’s like a pancake.”

Minuteman Disaster Response is another team that is joining in on relief efforts. Randy Rogan says their main purpose is to help homeowners with cleanup so they can prep to rebuild. Most importantly, he wants them to know they’re not forgotten.

“We will do our best just to help every resident that we come into contact with and just love on them and let them know that we care,” Rogan said.

Although full recovery is an end goal, Dennis says they are in full rescue mode for now.

“We are clearing trees and debris, making paths for our rescue vehicles to get through,” said Dennis. “We are clearing off houses, making sure people are out of the house if it’s not safe to stay in, if they are, making sure they’re not injured and that they have food and water.”

Dennis says the relief teams will continue working diligently until Selma is back on its feet.

Officials from the cities of Birmingham and Hoover are also sending a public works team to Selma tomorrow morning to continue the cleanup efforts.