Multi-vehicle crash on I-65 N in Pelham causes traffic jam

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department is assisting the Hoover Police Department in clearing up a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North.

The accident occurred at the Valleydale Road exit. Pelham PD says there are unknown injuries at this time.

Traffic is currently being able to pass via the emergency lane. Pelham PD is also notifying drivers to take a detour using exit 246 to Hwy 31 North. Then take Valleydale Road and re-enter I-65 just north of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay With CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

