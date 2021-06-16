Multi-vehicle accident causes 18-wheeler to overturn, drop lumber, spill 50 gallons of diesel

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway during a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday evening. Lumber was dropped during the accident and a fuel tank ruptured, spilling 50 gallons of diesel.

According to the Hoover Fire Department, the accident occurred around 6:55 p.m. and only caused one minor injury. The injured person was transported to the hospital.

Hoover Hazmat responded in order to contain the fuel.

Traffic is impacted in this area and officials say to expect delays until it is cleaned up.