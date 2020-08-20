Mt. Laurel Elementary students back in class after power outage caused first day of school to be postponed

Mt. Laurel Elementary School students posing with their back to school signs. Photos courtesy of CBS 42’s Ashley Gann.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— Students from Mt. Laurel Elementary were happy to celebrate their first day back for a second time.

Last week was supposed to mark the school’s official first day back but they had to cancel due to a car accident on Hwy. 41 that caused a power outage. The school’s power was lost and they were forced to close the school that day.

Thursday marked the official first day back to school for the students.

Mt. Laurel Elementary School students posing with their signs. Photo courtesy of CBS 42 Meteorologist, Ashley Gann.

A couple of students even made signs saying, “1st Day of School Take 2.”

LATEST POSTS