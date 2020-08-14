Mt. Laurel Elementary cancels school due to lightning

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As many students across central Alabama prepare to go back to school, students at Mt. Laurel Elementary School will have to wait a little while longer.
On Friday, the Shelby County School System posted on its Facebook page that school had been cancelled for Friday due to a power outage.
However, not all students were bummed out about the news.
School will resume on Monday.
