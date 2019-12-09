Mr.Painter-Man brings Christmas to storefronts across downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you have been downtown lately, then you may have seen some of the Christmas decorations at stores. Some of that work is the work of, Java Lewis.

Some people call Lewis “Mr. Painter-Man.” He’s been painting Christmas symbols on the windows of restaurants and shops downtown for 15 years.



It all started when he was homeless. Lewis says he did it as a way to start making money. Now, it’s become a popular attraction during the Christmas season. He says he looks forward to it every year.



Lewis said, “When I see people come up and their faces light up, ‘Oh you’re doing a great job, that is so encouraging. You’re making it look a lot like Christmas.’ To see smiles on people’s faces and have good inter-reactions because of the work I’m doing, it’s an incentive to come out here.”



He says the money he made from it helped get him back on his feet again after being homeless for about three years.



He’ll paint the windows of about 20 businesses this holiday season. Some of the businesses are John’s City Diner, El Barrio Restaurante y Bar and Alabama Peanut Company.

