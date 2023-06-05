BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook Schools School Resource Officer (SRO) team was celebrated today after being named the state’s best SRO team for the 2022-23 school year.

The award was given by The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers (TAASRO), and the team was recognized at the TAASRO Safe Schools Conference in Orange Beach Monday morning.

The SRO team serving and protecting those in Mountain Brook Schools include:

Corporal Glen White

Corporal Tommy Tanner

Officer Daphne Horton

Officer Ro Burrow

Officer Lance Ziska

Officer Richard Knecht

In 2018, Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow and the school’s Board of Education collaborated with the city of Mountain Brook to place an SRO on every school’s campus. Mountain Brook SROs have been specially trained to work in a school setting. Today, they received recognition for their work.