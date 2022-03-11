BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Continental Bakery in Mountain Brook’s English Village is now selling cookies made in the shape of the Ukrainian flag.

According to the bakery, money from cookie sales will go directly to organizations assisting the Ukrainian people as they are invaded by Russian forces.

For Carole Griffin, owner of Continental Bakery and the adjoining Chez Lulu, what is happening in Ukraine is personal.

“I do have a little bit of a connection to that part of the world,” Griffin said. “My family is Czechoslovakian. we’re from the Czech Republic originally and I felt like just had sort of a commonality with that part of the world, and was able to offer my gifts to offer comfort.”

All proceeds will be donated to the the World Central Kitchen.