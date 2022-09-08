MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) – The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing Wednesday has been felt worldwide including right here in Alabama.

“It’s just incredibly sad,” Helena Christine said. “It’s the end of an era. She was an amazing queen.”

Christine currently lives in Mountain Brook but grew up in a village in Southern England. She lived abroad for 27 years and has been residing in the Birmingham region for 29 years. Christine said Queen Elizabeth took her role very seriously.

“It would not have been what it is now without her,” Christine said. “She’s very committed. I think she was very committed to keeping the commonwealth together.”

University of Alabama British History Professor Dr. Lucy Kaufman said the queen was like a constant who could bring anyone together, even if the words of the national anthem have changed.

“For all the criticisms, one thing the monarchy is able to do and one thing the monarchy is able to do, one thing the queen did and did regularly was to shine a light on people who were often ignored,” Kaufman said.

This is something that stands out to Christine who remembers the queen visiting her county to open a new police headquarters.

“She took great pleasure in being part of those ceremonies because she knew how much joy it brought to the people,” Christine said

Christine said everything will be different – because Queen Elizabeth II is all many of them have known.

“This is my homeland,” Christine said, “This is part of where I grew up and I think there’s going to be a tremendous amount of grief.”

Christine says King Charles has been in waiting for quite some time, but the country is ready for him to grow into this role.