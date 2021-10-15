Mountain Brook Police Unit honors fallen officers at D.C. memorial service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Police Department Motor Scout Unit traveled to the nation’s capital this week to honor fallen officers, including three of their own colleagues.
Each year, the Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service is held to officers killed in the line of duty; MBPD’s Motor Scout Unit is currently in DC at the memorial, paying respects to fallen officers across the nation, including three officers from MBPD.
A list of names of the fallen officers will also be read in honor of their sacrifice. This is the 40th year the memorial has occurred.