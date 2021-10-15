Mountain Brook Police Unit honors fallen officers at D.C. memorial service

American flags flutter over some of the names at the Peace Officers Memorial Monday, May 8, 2017,in Sacramento, Calif. the names of 10 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2016 names were added to the memorial during he annual Peace Officers Memorial ceremony.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Police Department Motor Scout Unit traveled to the nation’s capital this week to honor fallen officers, including three of their own colleagues.

Each year, the Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service is held to officers killed in the line of duty; MBPD’s Motor Scout Unit is currently in DC at the memorial, paying respects to fallen officers across the nation, including three officers from MBPD.

We’re proud of the MBPD Motor Scout Unit representing our department all the way in Washington D.C. at the 40th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service. Three of our own fallen Mountain Brook Police Officers are remembered at the Nation’s Capitol. pic.twitter.com/uBVJOln6bF — Mountain Brook Police Dept (@mountainbrookpd) October 15, 2021

A list of names of the fallen officers will also be read in honor of their sacrifice. This is the 40th year the memorial has occurred.