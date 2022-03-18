BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department was recently recognized for his work rescuing several people trapped in their cars during flooding that happened in the area Wednesday.

Ofc. Zach Hill, a Marine Corps veteran, has served with the MBPD for nearly two years. Hill said that he was appreciative that he was on duty at the time and is grateful that no one was seriously injured.

Sgt. Jay Loring, one of Hill’s supervisors, recommended him for a commendation, describing his actions as, “demonstrative of the essence of what we desire in our Mountain Brook Police Officers.” City Manager Sam Gaston thanked Hill for his heroism and presented him with a gift from the City of Mountain Brook.