Mountain Brook pharmacy to hand out cloth face masks to customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook is trying to make sure everyone can help stop the spread.

Customers of the pharmacy who do not own masks will be handed one while supplies last.

In a post made on the pharmacy’s Facebook page, the masks are “comfortable and breathable,” made with a little human contact as possible and fit most faces of adults and children.

