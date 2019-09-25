Mountain Brook passes 10 mils property tax increase

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of Mountain Brook have passed a 10 mils property tax increase that will go towards the school system in the city.

65% of residents voted in favor of the tax increase as it was passed 1,824 to 968 Tuesday.

The new tax increase will raise Mountain Brook’s mils from 99 to 109, the highest in the state.

This is the first property tax increase in Mountain Brook since 1991.

