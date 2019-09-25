Mountain Brook passes 10 mils property tax increase

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of Mountain Brook have passed a 10 mils property tax increase that will go towards the school system in the city.
65% of residents voted in favor of the tax increase as it was passed 1,824 to 968 Tuesday.
The new tax increase will raise Mountain Brook’s mils from 99 to 109, the highest in the state.
This is the first property tax increase in Mountain Brook since 1991.
