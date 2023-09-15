MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mountain Brook woman was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Friday morning after a crash left her 10-year-old daughter dead in July.

On Saturday, July 22, an officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department (MPD) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV going at a high rate of speed on Old Leeds Road.

Police said Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican, who was driving the vehicle, continued to speed while an occupant threw two items out of a driver’s side window.

The SUV later crashed, resulting in the death of 10-year-old Annabelle Mullican.

Sarah was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Friday at 6:50 a.m. After posting bond, she was released at 7:56 a.m.

Sarah is charged with Reckless Manslaughter and Felony Attempting to Elude.