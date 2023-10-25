MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mountain Brook 12-year-old’s art career is taking off and it all began with playing in the mud.

This month, William Knox is on the cover of Stroll Crestline with a story featuring his growing pottery business.

A few summers ago, Knox spent his time playing outside in a creek behind his house where he discovered clay similar to the kind he used in art class.

“And I started making little pinch pots and stuff out of it – ya know – not the greatest,” Knox said. “Then, I started watching YouTube videos and discovered this whole world of pottery.”

For his birthday, Knox was given a pottery wheel, but he later upgraded to his dad’s old pottery wheel, which was much larger.

Now, he owns his own business: William Knox Pottery. Right now, he is busy at work making pots ahead of the Christmas season that will be sold at Mae Davis Interiors in Crestline Village.

“You have to make it on the wheel – let it dry for a day – trim it – and then let it dry completely, which takes like a week,” Knox said of his creative process. “You have to fire it the first time – glaze it – let the glaze dry and then fire it again. So it ends up taking probably a month.”

Know said he aspires to one day sell enough of his work to purchase his own kiln. He currently uses a neighbor’s kiln.

His biggest advice to his peers is to seek out instruction just like he did through YouTube.

William Knox Pottery is available for purchase through his Instagram, @WilliamKnoxPottery. Each work comes with an official “William Knox” stamp pressed into it.