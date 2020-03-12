Moundville residents in need of help after recent flooding

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Hale County are taking new steps trying to help flood victims in Moundville stay safer after recent flooding.

Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden wants to compile a list of every resident living in the Riverbend neighborhood and get their phone numbers so he can keep track of who decides to stay in their homes when it floods.

“Myself, a commissioner and the sheriff are going to go there and make sure we have their addresses and their phone numbers so we have a way to get in touch with all of them and we are going to try to mitigate this flooding,” Weeden said. “As far as when to get out and to make sure they have the supplies they need so it won’t put the rescuers in danger.”

Last Saturday, the EMA along with a state trooper and other first responders used a boat to rescue a family of five stranded in their house after they ran out of food and water. Weeden says he is planning to go to the next neighborhood meeting.

“We think if we can get in touch with them and talk to them and tell them ‘hey, when the water starts coming up get out,'” Weeden said. “Don’t let us have to come get you. We are going to do some teaching as far as when we think they should get out and make sure they have enough supplies.”

Homeowner Joel Rush appreciates what the EMA wants to do to help residents.

“To have that information ready on hand if they get a call from a resident that would be great and the response would be really quick,” Rush said. “For the safety of the people, getting them out as quick as possible is the key.”

The date for the community meeting has not been scheduled yet. Rush says the Riverbend neighborhood has been flooded five times since January.

