MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Some residents living in Hale County were cleaning up Thursday morning after a strong storm caused damage to homes and businesses in Moundville.

Martha Jones lives in the Rockwood Drive neighborhood and her house sustained damage after her large wooden shed flipped over causing damage to her roof.

“I just heard glass started shattering in my house and then I heard a loud noise like boom bam. I thank God I am alive; material things can be replaced,” she said.

And just up the road Highway 69 South Flea Market took a hit from the strong winds. The business sustained lots of roof damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Eddie Nevins is the owner.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t worse than what it is. We had lots of debris and tin and more debris and a broken fence. Basically, lots of debris and I got some guys who are helping me so it’s going to be alright,” he said.

Nevins says he is planning to re-open his business Saturday.