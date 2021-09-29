Moundville police warn teens to behave during homecoming week

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police and school leaders in Moundville are warning students to behave during homecoming week.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Toby Banks tells CBS 42 that 16 juveniles were caught rolling houses with toilet paper, and some were shooting paintball guns.

Ronnie Garner is the principal at Hale County High School. He says most of his students will have fun and enjoy themselves this week and will not cause problems.

“We want the kids to enjoy all these activities we put in place for them and when they are away from campus be safe. The people who are going above and beyond like forking people’s yards and tearing up shrubs and bushes. They are the ones who take the fun away from everyone,” said Garner.

Hale County District 2 County Commissioner Donald Anderson agrees with Garner.

“So I would tell the parents to talk to your kids and let them know there will be consequences for their actions. Don’t vandalize anybody’s property, don’t shoot paintballs. You can cause a major accident and It can cause bodily harm and serious injury,” Anderson said.

Banks tells CBS 42 he will not tolerate anyone causing property damage. Anyone causing damages to school or residential property will face criminal charges. After the 16 teens were caught this week, police contacted parents who then picked up their kids.