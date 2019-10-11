Moundville Native American Festival going on Saturday

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — In West Alabama, thousands are headed to the Moundville Native American Festival in Hale County.

The archaeological park is hosting the 31st annual festival and is expecting as many 13,000 to attend this weekend. The festival kicked off earlier Friday.

“It lets us learn about Native American history and it’s pretty cool stuff because you can see and learn about old artifacts and stuff,” 8-year-old Brayden Keys said.

Others go as part of learning more about their own heritage.

“Well, it’s showing my daughter about our heritage,” Melissa Barnhill said. “We are Porch Creek Indians, so it’s good for her to see what takes place”

The last day of the festival is Saturday, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for students.