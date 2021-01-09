Moundville man arrested after leading vehicle pursuit through multiple counties

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moundville man has been arrested after leading state troopers on a pursuit that ended in Greene County.

At around 3:45 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado for a “following too close violation” on Alabama 69 near the 137 mile marker.

The driver, Dennis Clay Sagely, 36, refused to stop and continued north on Alabama 69 to Interstate 59. Sagely eluded Troopers through Tuscaloosa, Greene and Pickens counties before being stopped and apprehended in Greene County at the intersection of Alabama 14 and Interstate 59, officials report. The stop and arrest were successful as a result of a joint effort by ALEA’s Highway and Marine Patrol Troopers, along with assistance from the Greene County Sherriff’s Office, Pickens County Sherriff’s Office, Pickensville Police Department, Aliceville Police Department, Carrollton Police Department and the Eutaw Police Department.

Sagely was placed in the Tuscaloosa County jail for attempting to elude and reckless endangerment charges and he received multiple other traffic violations.