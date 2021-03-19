Moundville flooding threat prompts residents to evacuate homes

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hale County EMA Director is asking Moundville residents living close to the Black Warrior River to leave their homes to evacuate as the river is rises causing flooding problems.

“Well we are used to the river floods and boat in and out,” Julia Mosley, a Moundville resident, said.

Mosley and her family live in the River Bend Farms neighborhood. Friday afternoon, they left town for Muscle Shoals but had to hitch a boat ride on her father’s boat to leave their home to get to the boat ramp where they park their car.

“This is our first experience this year,” Mosley said. “A few weeks ago we thought it was going to flood but we got lucky, and it missed us that time. Last year we had eleven floods, so this has been a good year for us.”

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says he was urging families living in River Bend Farms and River View Beach to leave their homes because the water levels are rising and didn’t want anyone getting trapped at their houses.

Mosley said it’s always a good idea to stay ready when flood waters get to high.

“You have to be prepared,” Mosley said. “We always make sure we have plenty of things at that house, but you have to watch the app and be prepared and make sure you get your cars out.”

EMA officials say this is the first major flooding threat this year.