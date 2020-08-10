Motorcyclist killed in McCalla vehicle collision

McCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcycle driver was killed after colliding with another vehicle Monday afternoon in the McCalla area.
Around 12:45 p.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of McAshan Drive and Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway. Once deputies arrived, they found that a Toyota Camry and a motorcycle collided.
The 22-year-old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
