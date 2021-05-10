Motorcyclist killed in Birmingham head-on collision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old Birmingham man was killed Saturday after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenyun Montez Moore, 43, was driving his motorcycle east on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham when he was struck head on by a Dodge Avenger that crossed over into the decedent’s lane just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Moore was transported to UAB hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

