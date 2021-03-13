Motorcyclist killed in Autauga County crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Billingsley man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck on US-82 near Prattville Friday, according to authorities.

Bobby Jermain Tillis, 40, was driving a 2020 Honda CRB motorcycle when he collided with a 2011 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report. The crash happened on US-82 about 18 miles west of Prattville in Autauga County.

Tillis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.