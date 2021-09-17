Motorcycle racing tour makes stop at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds this weekend

After their previous stop in New Jersey, riders on the MotoAmerica Superbike Tour have made their ways to Barber Motorsports Park this weekend.

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s race weekend in Leeds.

The MotoAmerica motorcycle racing tour will be held this weekend from Friday to Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park.

Superbikes will take the Barber Motorsports Track and will be reaching speeds of 170 miles per hour.

The sport itself is extreme, requiring riders to drag their knees and elbows on the ground when making their many sharp turns.

“We’re dragging our elbows on the ground,” rider Max Flinders said. “If you can imagine the angle we need to get to get that elbow on the ground is insane.”

To make the sport even wilder, riders only feet, if not inches away from each other.

HONOS Superbike Rider Max Flinders woke up with the CBS 42 Morning News to tell us about the sport and his bike. Flinders is number 88.

“We’re doing that elbow to elbow with the next guy,” Flinders said. “I once got a skid mark on my head because we were racing so closely.”

Flinders said while a skid-marked forehead isn’t the goal, that sort of neck-and-neck competition is what the sport is all about.

Spectators are welcome to come watch their favorite riders at Barber Motorsports Park. Flinders said fans who come to see him are welcome to come say hello, get an autograph and take a seat on his “yellow banana,” he calls it, of a superbike.

