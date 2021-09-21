Motorcycle driver dead following Trussville police chase

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A police chase Tuesday morning has resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver in Center Point.

According to Sgt. Joni Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Trussville police began chasing a motorcycle at 11:31 a.m. after attempting to stop the driver for not having a tag. The chase began and officers called off the chase once they hit the Center Point area, according to the Trussville Police Department.

The driver continued through the area and then struck an SUV, causing the driver to be thrown from the bike. Sgt. Money reports that the driver is dead.

The chase concluded at 23rd Avenue NW and Center Point Parkway.

Both Trussville PD and JCSO are on the scene investigating. Law enforcement officials say they found what appears to be illegal drugs and a firearm at the location of the crash.

