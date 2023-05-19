LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Barber Motorsports Park is hosting MotoAmerica Superbikes at Barber, with all-day racing Saturday and Sunday.

The event will include six classes of road racing: Medallia Superbikes, Supersport, Steel Commander Stock 1000, REV’IT! Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission Mini Cup. The first race will start at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will hold qualifying rounds Saturday morning and warm-up laps Sunday morning.

Tickets are available for both days. Children under 12 can be admitted for free with a paying adult.