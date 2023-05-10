BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mother’s Day is just four days away and there is a special concert happening this Friday.

It’s called ‘Mother’s Day Celebration’ and it’s taking place at the Boutwell Auditorium on Friday, May 12. The show will feature Shirley Caesar, Le’ Andria Johnson, Marvin Sapp and Birmingham’s own pastor Mike Mcclure Junior. Pastor Mike recently took home six Steller awards this year at the 37th annual ceremony.

