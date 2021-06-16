Mother of Tuscaloosa murder victim speaks out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 19-year-old Tuscaloosa man that was shot and killed at his home Saturday is speaking out about her son’s violent death.

Yolanda Leonard says she wants to know why her son Versaun was killed.

“Why did they shoot my son, I would like to know that. The way they did my son, Versaun was a teddy bear he didn’t bother nobody. Everybody in the community loved my son. I didn’t realize how many people cared about my son,” Leonard said.

21-year-old Justin Jenkins was charged with capital murder and is being held with no bond. 22-year-old Brenygha “Bre” Edwards was charged with felony murder and is being held with bond now set at $80,000.

Captain Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the victim knew the suspects, but Sellers wouldn’t give more details on a motive for the shooting.

“This is very unfortunate and sad, and we wish this had not happened, but we do have the resources and cooperation from the community to combat crime. We never stop or give up on a case and we are going to continue to look for evidence and look for witnesses and the cooperation with this community is usually pretty good,” Sellers said.

Yolanda Leonard is devastated by the loss of her 19-year-old son.

“My son was funny, he liked to play video games and had dreams of being a rap artist. He loved his family and was all about his sisters. If you look on social media he was all about me and his sisters, my son was a stand-up guy and whatever I needed he would give me,” Leonard said.

Leonard is planning funeral services for Saturday to lay her son rest. Police say three people were murdered in Tuscaloosa in the past two weeks.