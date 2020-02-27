Mother of three still missing, family grows more concerned

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT)– A mother of three has been missing from Midfield since Monday, February 17.

Cathy Smitherman says she last saw her daughter, Tiffany Smitherman Osborne, at her home in Hueytown that afternoon.

She says her daughter texted her later in the evening before going over to her boyfriend’s Midfield home.

The last contact Smitherman had with her daughter, was Osborne saying her boyfriend was bringing her back home later.

When Osborne didn’t return and Smitherman didn’t hear from her daughter for an extended period of time, she says she began to worry.

Osborne’s phone and other personal belongings were also left at her boyfriend’s home.

Midfield police say Osborne was last seen in the Fairfield Heights area.

Smitherman says her daughter would not just disappear. Osborne has three children ranging from 12-years-old to 3-months. Smitherman says her daughter deeply cared for the children.

“We are one big happy family,” Smitherman said as their family pet jumped up beside her.

Smitherman says her daughter is a recovering addict, but was doing well while seeking treatment. She has custody of all three children.

Osborne was living with her children at her mother’s Hueytown home.

Smitherman says the past week has been difficult, but she is trying to keep things normal for her grandchildren.

Smitherman says she believes someone out there knows what happened, and she hopes anyone who saw her daughter will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midfield Police Department at 205-923-7575.

