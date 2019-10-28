Mother of boys slain in Cullman County released from hospital, in jail with no bond

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County mother who law enforcement believe allegedly murdering her two sons has been released from the hospital and is now being held at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Sara Franco Tapia, 32, had been in the hospital since Oct. 12, when deputies were called to her home on County Road 1718 near Baileyton, where they found her 3 and 9-year-old sons dead. Tapia was found nearby in a field with self-sustained injuries.

On Monday, she was released from the hospital and placed in jail. In her mugshot, Tapia’s scars on her chest and neck can be seen.

Following the murders, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Tapia would be charged with two counts of murder after she was released from the hospital. There are no court records yet on Tapia or the case to see if she had been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Tapia is being held without bond.

