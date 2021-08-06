Mother, neighbor killed at Macon County birthday confrontation, victim’s son arrested

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff’s investigators say a deadly confrontation over noise at a birthday party led to the shooting deaths of a woman and a neighbor. The woman’s son is now charged with two counts of Murder.

Sheriff André Brunson says Friday, August 6, Leon Cannon was arrested on two Murder charges following the deadly shooting at the July 24th birthday party in the Brownville community.

Investigators say one of the victims, Paula Dumas, was having a birthday celebration when the other victim, Clifford Henderson came over to complain about loud music. Investigators say a confrontation ensued and Dumas’ son ended up firing a weapon, striking his mother and Henderson. Henderson died at the scene; Dumas succumbed to her injuries later at the hospital.

Sheriff Brunson will not comment on if the son shot his mother on accident or if Henderson was armed at the time of the shooting.

“Our heart goes out to the victims. This should never have happened. The case remains under investigation, and more details will be presented at a later date when Cannon has his day in court,” said Sheriff Brunson.

Investigators took Cannon into custody and arrested him on Friday. Sheriff Bruson says he would like to commend his investigators and other agencies who worked very hard on this case.

“The United States Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), and the Macon County Sheriffs Office (MCSO), traveled to a residence on Lee Road 41, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to locate and arrest Leon CANNON Jr., wanted for two counts of Murder. CANNON was arrested without incident and transported to the Macon County Detention Facility. A search warrant was conducted at the residence with the assistance of ALEA-SBI and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, ” said Sheriff Brunson in a statement.

Cannon is being processed at the Macon County Jail. A mug shot will be released as soon as possible. At this hour, it’s not known what bail will be set at.