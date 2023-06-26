BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A local third grader’s lemonade business is booming. He’s gone from selling on his front lawn to selling in grocery stores. But now, his mother says their business has received a complaint filed to the Department of Labor.

The saying “when life gives you lemons” has taken on a new meaning lately for eight-year-old entrepreneur Cameron Johnson and his mom Cristal, who are the brains behind ‘Cam’s Lemonade.’

“It started out last year as just a lemonade stand at the end of the driveway, and thankfully, it just blew up,” Cristal Johnson said.

The Johnsons from Walker County are now living in Bessemer and started the stand about a year ago.

“As a typical eight-year-old, he was seven at the time, he stayed in my pocket, asking, ‘hey, can we do this, can we do that?’ and so when he asked about Disney World, I told him, ‘let’s let you earn a dollar,'” Cristal said.

“[My favorite Disney character is] the beast … He’s got horns, and I like horns,” Cameron said.

Cam’s Lemonade has grown from his front yard to community events and now to Piggly Wiggly stores across Jefferson and Walker Counties. Cameron’s dream would one day to have Walmart and Target carry his lemonade.

Because of their success, Cameron’s mom said they wanted to offer a one-day apprenticeship event to help share the skills they’ve learned with his friends and give them some extra pocket change as well. She posted about it on her social media, and that’s when she says someone called the Department of Labor.

“[Teaching them] self-esteem, teach them how to count, math skills, things like that … Someone found wrong in that, and I was unfortunately reported to the Department of Labor … It was heartbreaking,” Cristal said.

Johnson said the department told her she can’t teach kids and sell her lemonade on the same day, but otherwise it’s back to business.

CBS42 reached out to the Department of Labor who said they couldn’t comment on the topic right now. However, they did confirm they received a complaint but said the Johnsons are not being penalized and their lemonade stand is ‘perfectly legal.’

In the meantime, Johnson said the community has rallied behind them, and their support means so much. They now have enough money to travel to Disney World, and they hope to go soon.

“Strangers reached out in-boxing with me suggestions, I’ve had a couple of places reach out and say, ‘hey come set up at our location.’ What someone meant for bad definitely turned out good,” Cristal said.